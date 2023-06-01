Samsung Launches Made in India OLED TV with Neural Quantum Processor 4K

CHENNAI: Samsung, the global number one TV brand for 17 consecutive years, today announced the launch of its OLED TV range with Neural Quantum Processor 4K in India that deliver deep blacks, clean whites and lively colours. All models of Samsung OLED TV range will be manufactured in India.

Samsung OLED TV range consists of two series S95C and S90C. Both series come in three sizes 77-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch starting from INR 169,990. Starting today, the OLED TV range will be available at leading retail stores across India, and online on Samsung.com.

“We are pushing the boundaries of innovation with our new range of OLED TVs. We have made OLED TVs better by combining Neural Quantum Processor 4K with OLED panels to deliver outstanding picture quality. The launch of new OLED TVs will enable us to further strengthen our leadership in the premium TV market,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.