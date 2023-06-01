President Droupadi Murmu met Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: H.E. Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, the Prime Minister of Nepal called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (June 1, 2023).

The President welcomed Prime Minister Prachanda and congratulated him on his appointment as Prime Minister of Nepal. She said that in view of his old association with India and his experience, India looks forward to a positive agenda in India-Nepal bilateral relations to take the age-old partnership to new heights. She expressed confidence that this visit would further strengthen the strong bond between the two countries.

The President noted that India-Nepal bilateral cooperation has gone from strength to strength in recent years. Trade between the two countries was maintained even during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President said that the open border between India and Nepal has encouraged tourism from both sides. She emphasised on the need of reviving the spiritual tourist circuit to promote people to people contact and tourism. She said that Sister City Agreements and improvement in financial connectivity can also boost tourism between our two countries.

The President said thatNepal is a priority for India. She added that India looks forward to furthering our development-partnership, including early completion of important projects.