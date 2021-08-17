Odisha: Bhadrak District Reports 22 New Covid-19

Bhubaneswar : Bhadrak District Reports 22 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 720 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 16th August
New Positive Cases: 720
Of which 0-18 years: 96
In quarantine: 421
Local contacts: 299
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 15
2. Balasore: 19
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 22
5. Balangir: 4
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 91
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Dhenkanal: 15
10. Ganjam: 5
11. Jagatsinghpur: 33
12. Jajpur: 28
13. Jharsuguda: 3
14. Kalahandi: 5
15. Kandhamal: 9
16. Kendrapada: 12
17. Keonjhar: 11
18. Khurda: 279
19. Koraput: 3
20. Malkangiri: 4
21. Mayurbhanj: 29
22. Nawarangpur: 1
23. Nayagarh: 18
24. Nuapada: 2
25. Puri: 16
26. Rayagada: 8
27. Sambalpur: 6
28. Sonepur: 3
29. Sundargarh: 11
30. State Pool: 60
New recoveries: 1167
Cumulative tested: 17139240
Positive: 996153
Recovered: 979407
Active cases: 9672