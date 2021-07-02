Odisha: Bhadrak District Reports 144 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Bhadrak District Reports 141 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,222 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 1st July
New Positive Cases: 3222
In quarantine: 1838
Local contacts: 1384
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
- Angul: 91
- Balasore: 208
- Bargarh: 24
- Bhadrak: 141
- Balangir: 22
- Boudh: 16
- Cuttack: 619
- Deogarh: 7
- Dhenkanal: 41
- Gajapati: 9
- Ganjam: 24
- Jagatsinghpur: 212
- Jajpur: 190
- Jharsuguda: 9
- Kalahandi: 25
- Kandhamal: 25
- Kendrapada: 179
- Keonjhar: 64
- Khurda: 422
- Koraput: 53
- Malkangiri: 66
- Mayurbhanj: 195
- Nawarangpur: 23
- Nayagarh: 114
- Nuapada: 16
- Puri: 188
- Rayagada: 61
- Sambalpur: 31
- Sonepur: 12
- Sundargarh: 66
- State Pool: 69
New recovery: 3457
Cumulative tested: 13908095
Positive: 916109
Recovered: 880997
Active case: 30950