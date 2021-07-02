Odisha: Balasore District Reports 208 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Balasore District Reports 208 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,222 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 1st July

New Positive Cases: 3222

In quarantine: 1838

Local contacts: 1384

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

Angul: 91 Balasore: 208 Bargarh: 24 Bhadrak: 141 Balangir: 22 Boudh: 16 Cuttack: 619 Deogarh: 7 Dhenkanal: 41 Gajapati: 9 Ganjam: 24 Jagatsinghpur: 212 Jajpur: 190 Jharsuguda: 9 Kalahandi: 25 Kandhamal: 25 Kendrapada: 179 Keonjhar: 64 Khurda: 422 Koraput: 53 Malkangiri: 66 Mayurbhanj: 195 Nawarangpur: 23 Nayagarh: 114 Nuapada: 16 Puri: 188 Rayagada: 61 Sambalpur: 31 Sonepur: 12 Sundargarh: 66 State Pool: 69

New recovery: 3457

Cumulative tested: 13908095

Positive: 916109

Recovered: 880997

Active case: 30950