Odisha: Bhadrak District Reports 100 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Bhadrak District Reports 100 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2,542 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 7th

July New Positive Cases: 2542

In quarantine: 1458

Local contacts: 1084 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

Angul: 60 Balasore: 221 Bargarh: 17 Bhadrak: 100 Balangir: 2 Boudh: 7 Cuttack: 428 Deogarh: 7 Dhenkanal: 34 Gajapati: 15 Ganjam: 13 Jagatsinghpur: 128 Jajpur: 139 Jharsuguda: 24 Kalahandi: 10 Kandhamal: 19 Kendrapada: 167 Keonjhar: 69 Khurda: 424 Koraput: 40 Malkangiri: 42 Mayurbhanj: 124 Nawarangpur: 12 Nayagarh: 78 Nuapada: 8 Puri: 150 Rayagada: 37 Sambalpur: 28 Sonepur: 5 Sundargarh: 57 State Pool: 77

New recoveries: 2920

Cumulative tested: 14335808

Positive: 932330

Recovered: 900282

Active cases: 27580