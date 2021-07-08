Odisha: Balasore District Reports 221 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Balasore District Reports 221 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2,542 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 7th
July New Positive Cases: 2542
In quarantine: 1458
Local contacts: 1084 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
- Angul: 60
- Balasore: 221
- Bargarh: 17
- Bhadrak: 100
- Balangir: 2
- Boudh: 7
- Cuttack: 428
- Deogarh: 7
- Dhenkanal: 34
- Gajapati: 15
- Ganjam: 13
- Jagatsinghpur: 128
- Jajpur: 139
- Jharsuguda: 24
- Kalahandi: 10
- Kandhamal: 19
- Kendrapada: 167
- Keonjhar: 69
- Khurda: 424
- Koraput: 40
- Malkangiri: 42
- Mayurbhanj: 124
- Nawarangpur: 12
- Nayagarh: 78
- Nuapada: 8
- Puri: 150
- Rayagada: 37
- Sambalpur: 28
- Sonepur: 5
- Sundargarh: 57
- State Pool: 77
New recoveries: 2920
Cumulative tested: 14335808
Positive: 932330
Recovered: 900282
Active cases: 27580