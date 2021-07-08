Odisha: Balasore District Reports 221 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Balasore District Reports 221 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2,542 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 7th

July New Positive Cases: 2542

In quarantine: 1458

Local contacts: 1084 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

  1. Angul: 60
  2. Balasore: 221
  3. Bargarh: 17
  4. Bhadrak: 100
  5. Balangir: 2
  6. Boudh: 7
  7. Cuttack: 428
  8. Deogarh: 7
  9. Dhenkanal: 34
  10. Gajapati: 15
  11. Ganjam: 13
  12. Jagatsinghpur: 128
  13. Jajpur: 139
  14. Jharsuguda: 24
  15. Kalahandi: 10
  16. Kandhamal: 19
  17. Kendrapada: 167
  18. Keonjhar: 69
  19. Khurda: 424
  20. Koraput: 40
  21. Malkangiri: 42
  22. Mayurbhanj: 124
  23. Nawarangpur: 12
  24. Nayagarh: 78
  25. Nuapada: 8
  26. Puri: 150
  27. Rayagada: 37
  28. Sambalpur: 28
  29. Sonepur: 5
  30. Sundargarh: 57
  31. State Pool: 77

New recoveries: 2920

Cumulative tested: 14335808

Positive: 932330

Recovered: 900282

Active cases: 27580

 

