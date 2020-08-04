Odisha: Bargarh District reports 10 Covid-19 new Positive Cases Today, total tally 473

Bargarh: Bargarh District reports 10 Covid-19 new Positive Cases Today, total tally in the District reached at 473.
Odisha reports 1384 Covid-19 new Positive Cases in last 24 hours, total tally in the state reached at 37681. Of 1384 cases 889 from Quarantine centre and 595 cases are Local Contacts.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 14
2. Balasore: 37
3. Bargarh: 10
4. Bhadrak: 40
5. Balangir: 5
6. Boudh: 2
7. Cuttack: 121
8. Dhenkanal: 51
9. Gajapati: 38
10. Ganjam: 288
11. Jagatsinghpur: 20
12. Jajpur: 39
13. Jharsuguda: 3
14. Kalahandi: 47
15. Kandhamal: 62
16. Kendrapada: 12
17. Keonjhar: 66
18. Khurda: 201
19. Koraput: 49
20. Malkangiri: 34
21. Mayurbhanj: 28
22. Nawarangpur: 2
23. Nayagarh: 31
24. Nuapada: 3
25. Puri: 34
26. Sambalpur: 82
27. Sonepur: 1
28. Sundargarh: 64
New Recoveries: 1119
Cumulative Tested: 570590
Positive: 37681
Recovered: 23073
Active Cases: 14350