UPSC announced Civil Services Examination 2019 result; Two from #Odisha in Top-10 

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2019 result announced. Two from Odisha in Top-10. Abhishek Saraf secures All India Rank 8 while Sanjita Mohapatra gets 10th position in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019 results.
Sanjita Mahapatra from Rourkela scored 10th position in IAS (UPSC) Exam. She was a student of Chinmay Vidyalaya and worked in New Plate Mill of RSP from 2013 till March 2018 as MTT.
Based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2019 held by the Union Public Service Commission in September, 2019 and the interviews for Personality Test held in February-August, 2020, following is the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to:
- Indian AdministrativeService;
- Indian ForeignService;
- Indian Police Service;and
- CentralServices,Group‘A’andGroup‘B’
- A total number of 829 candidates have been recommended for appointment as per followingbreak-up:
|GENERAL
|EWS
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|TOTAL
|304
(incl.
11PwBD-1, 05PwBD-2,
12 PwBD-3 &01PwBD-5)
|78
(incl.
01 PwBD-1, Nil PwBD-2, Nil PwBD-3 & Nil PwBD-5)
|251
(incl.
04PwBD-1,
03PwBD-2,
01 PwBD-3 &
02 PwBD-5)
|129
(incl.
Nil PwBD-1, 01PwBD-2,
Nil PwBD-3&01PwBD-5)
|67
(incl.
01 PwBD-1, Nil PwBD-2, Nil PwBD-3&NilPwBD-5)
|829
(incl.
17PwBD-1, 09PwBD-2,
13 PwBD-3 &04PwBD-5)
- In accordance with Rule 16 (4) & (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules 2019, the Commission is maintaining a consolidated Reserve List of candidates as under:
|GENERAL
|EWS
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|TOTAL
|91
|09
|71
|08
|03
|182
- Appointment to the various Services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination. The number of vacancies reported by the Government to be filled is as under:
|SERVICES
|GEN
|EWS
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|Total
|I.A.S.
|72
|18
|52
|25
|13
|180
|I.F.S.
|12
|02
|06
|03
|01
|24
|I.P.S.
|60
|15
|42
|23
|10
|150
|Central Services Group ‘A’
|196
|34
|109
|64
|35
|438
|Group ‘B’ Services
|57
|14
|42
|14
|08
|135
|Total
|397
|83
|251
|129
|67
|927*
*includes45PwBDvacancies(17PwBD-1,09PwBD-2,13PwBD-3&06PwBD-5)
- The candidature of 66 recommended candidates with following Roll Numbers is provisional:
|0117361
|0832349
|0881339
|1527661
|5605664
|6312901
|6623216
|0221459
|0841582
|1014928
|1704570
|5802252
|6403507
|6624238
|0311457
|0846717
|1018444
|1800337
|5903243
|6418278
|6626430
|0322470
|0850640
|1025154
|1803006
|5904607
|6421207
|6626732
|0335595
|0864380
|1043821
|2606514
|6303184
|6611214
|6702644
|0339514
|0867400
|1200993
|2611449
|6306477
|6612275
|7905571
|0800578
|0869408
|1204457
|2611943
|6307930
|6612906
|0807978
|0873750
|1214669
|3400814
|6309407
|6615096
|0814869
|0876025
|1219268
|3535267
|6312214
|6617405
|0827666
|0878636
|1301406
|4101930
|6312812
|6620627
- The result of 11 candidates has been kept withheld.
- The result of Civil Services Examination, 2019 is subject to changes, if any, that may be necessitated by the orders that may be passed by the Hon’ble Courts in matters pending beforethem.
- UPSC has a “Facilitation Counter” near Examination Hall in its campus.Candidates can obtain any information / clarification regarding their examinations / recruitments on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone Nos. 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543. Result will alsobe availableontheU.P.S.C.websitei.e.http//www.upsc.gov.in.Markswillbeavailable onthewebsitewithin15daysfromthedateofdeclarationofResult.