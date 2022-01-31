Odisha: Balasore reports 141 new Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Balasore District Reports 141 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3329 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 30th Jan

New Positive Cases: 3329

Of which 0-18 years: 504

In quarantine: 1934

Local contacts: 1395

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 85

2. Balasore: 141

3. Bargarh: 46

4. Bhadrak: 57

5. Balangir: 67

6. Boudh: 49

7. Cuttack: 293

8. Deogarh: 67

9. Dhenkanal: 61

10. Gajapati: 64

11. Ganjam: 44

12. Jagatsinghpur: 70

13. Jajpur: 99

14. Jharsuguda: 74

15. Kalahandi: 107

16. Kandhamal: 43

17. Kendrapada: 73

18. Keonjhar: 21

19. Khurda: 646

20. Koraput: 59

21. Malkangiri: 34

22. Mayurbhanj: 145

23. Nawarangpur: 90

24. Nayagarh: 120

25. Nuapada: 129

26. Puri: 56

27. Rayagada: 66

28. Sambalpur: 115

29. Sonepur: 35

30. Sundargarh: 237

31. State Pool: 136

New recoveries: 9191

Cumulative tested: 27627196

Positive: 1249240

Recovered: 1193365

Active cases: 47210