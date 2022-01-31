Odisha: Sambalpur reports 115 new Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Sambalpur District Reports 115 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3329 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 30th Jan
New Positive Cases: 3329
Of which 0-18 years: 504
In quarantine: 1934
Local contacts: 1395
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 85
2. Balasore: 141
3. Bargarh: 46
4. Bhadrak: 57
5. Balangir: 67
6. Boudh: 49
7. Cuttack: 293
8. Deogarh: 67
9. Dhenkanal: 61
10. Gajapati: 64
11. Ganjam: 44
12. Jagatsinghpur: 70
13. Jajpur: 99
14. Jharsuguda: 74
15. Kalahandi: 107
16. Kandhamal: 43
17. Kendrapada: 73
18. Keonjhar: 21
19. Khurda: 646
20. Koraput: 59
21. Malkangiri: 34
22. Mayurbhanj: 145
23. Nawarangpur: 90
24. Nayagarh: 120
25. Nuapada: 129
26. Puri: 56
27. Rayagada: 66
28. Sambalpur: 115
29. Sonepur: 35
30. Sundargarh: 237
31. State Pool: 136
New recoveries: 9191
Cumulative tested: 27627196
Positive: 1249240
Recovered: 1193365
Active cases: 47210