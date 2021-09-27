Odisha: Balasore District Reports 16 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Balasore District Reports 16 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 444 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 26th September
New Positives Cases: 444
Of which 0-18 years: 59
In quarantine: 258
Local contacts: 186
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 8
2. Balasore: 16
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 3
6. Cuttack: 73
7. Deogarh: 1
8. Dhenkanal: 3
9. Ganjam: 6
10. Jagatsinghpur: 13
11. Jajpur: 22
12. Jharsuguda: 3
13. Kendrapada: 5
14. Keonjhar: 3
15. Khurda: 170
16. Mayurbhanj: 37
17. Nayagarh: 8
18. Nuapada: 1
19. Puri: 7
20. Rayagada: 9
21. Sambalpur: 7
22. Sonepur: 2
23. Sundargarh: 5
24. State Pool: 37
New recoveries: 646
Cumulative tested: 19789222
Positive: 1024764
Recovered: 1010829
Active cases: 5702