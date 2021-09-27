India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses the landmark of 86Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 38,18,362 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 86Cr (86,01,59,011) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 84,07,679 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs

1st Dose

1,03,71,418

2nd Dose

88,35,377

FLWs

1st Dose

1,83,49,453

2nd Dose

1,48,33,709

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

34,82,66,215

2nd Dose

7,45,08,007

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

15,64,81,731

2nd Dose

7,39,69,804

Over 60 years

1st Dose

9,97,47,469

2nd Dose

5,47,95,828

Total

86,01,59,011

The recovery of 29,621 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,29,31,972.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.78%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 92 consecutive days now.

26,041 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently2,99,620. Active cases presently constitute 0.89% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

11,65,006tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 56.44 Cr (56,44,08,251) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.94% remains less than 3% for the last 94 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 2.24%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 28 days and below 5% for 111 consecutive days now.