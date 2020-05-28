Odisha: Balangir district reports two new #COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Balangir: Balangir district reports 2 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours; total cases in the district 56.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 67 Covid19 cases today taking the total positives in the State to 1660. Total active cases 841. Total 812 people cured. Death toll total 7. Out of the 67 fresh COVID19 cases in Odisha, 65 were detected in quarantine centres while 2 are local cases. A total of 3037 samples were tested in Odisha yesterday.

District-wise figures of fresh 67 COVID19 cases in #Odisha:

Ganjam: 26

Jajpur: 11

Khurda: 11

Nayagarh: 7

Balangir: 2

Jagatsinghpur: 2

Keonjhar: 1

Sambalpur: 2

Sonepur: 4

Baragarh: 1

Related

comments