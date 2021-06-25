Odisha: Balangir District Reports 12 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Balangir District Reports 12 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2,912 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 24th June

New Positive Cases: 2912

In quarantine: 1675

Local contacts: 1237

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

  1. Angul: 119
  2. Balasore: 220
  3. Bargarh: 31
  4. Bhadrak: 136
  5. Balangir: 12
  6. Boudh: 18
  7. Cuttack: 382
  8. Deogarh: 4
  9. Dhenkanal: 42
  10. Gajapati: 13
  11. Ganjam: 18
  12. Jagatsinghpur: 131
  13. Jajpur: 292
  14. Jharsuguda: 14
  15. Kalahandi: 35
  16. Kandhamal: 36
  17. Kendrapada: 71
  18. Keonjhar: 70
  19. Khurda: 401
  20. Koraput: 54
  21. Malkangiri: 49
  22. Mayurbhanj: 174
  23. Nawarangpur: 50
  24. Nayagarh: 140
  25. Nuapada: 8
  26. Puri: 161
  27. Rayagada: 52
  28. Sambalpur: 30
  29. Sonepur: 13
  30. Sundargarh: 71
  31. State Pool: 65

New recoveries: 3486

Cumulative tested: 13417387

Positive: 893508

Recovered: 856498

Active case: 33156

 

 

 

