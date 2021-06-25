Odisha: Balangir District Reports 12 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Balangir District Reports 12 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2,912 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 24th June
New Positive Cases: 2912
In quarantine: 1675
Local contacts: 1237
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
- Angul: 119
- Balasore: 220
- Bargarh: 31
- Bhadrak: 136
- Balangir: 12
- Boudh: 18
- Cuttack: 382
- Deogarh: 4
- Dhenkanal: 42
- Gajapati: 13
- Ganjam: 18
- Jagatsinghpur: 131
- Jajpur: 292
- Jharsuguda: 14
- Kalahandi: 35
- Kandhamal: 36
- Kendrapada: 71
- Keonjhar: 70
- Khurda: 401
- Koraput: 54
- Malkangiri: 49
- Mayurbhanj: 174
- Nawarangpur: 50
- Nayagarh: 140
- Nuapada: 8
- Puri: 161
- Rayagada: 52
- Sambalpur: 30
- Sonepur: 13
- Sundargarh: 71
- State Pool: 65
New recoveries: 3486
Cumulative tested: 13417387
Positive: 893508
Recovered: 856498
Active case: 33156