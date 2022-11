Bhubaneswar : The Odisha Pavilion received the “Special Performance” award at the #IITF2022 fair held in New Delhi today.

Besides, Director Information and Public Relation Department Mr. Indramani Tripathi received the award from Mr. Pradeep Singh Kharola, MD, ITPO at the award ceremony held at Pragat Maidan.

Organized by ITPO under the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, the fair was awarded to the participating states.