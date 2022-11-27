Odisha Chief Secy Suresh Ch Mahapatra reviews ground level preparation for Make in Odisha Conclave

Bhubaneswar : Chief Secretary Suresh Ch Mahapatra today visited Janata Maidan and reviewed the ground level preparations for ensuing Make in Odisha Conclave. Sri Mahapatra looked into arrangements for plennery hall, sectoral meetings, media longue & exhibition stalls etc.

Mahapatra directed to ensure electricity and fire safety. The concerned officers were asked to take all precautions for no failure in fire safety both before and during the conclave. They were also asked to stay in all alertness on 24×7 basis.

Collector Khordha, Commissioner BMC, Police Commissioner, MD OMC, Director Technical, I & PR along with senior officers of concerned departments joined the field level review meeting after the visit.