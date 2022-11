Bhubaneswar : In a major development, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik distributed financial assistance to the kendu leaf pluckers and other workers engaged in the cultivation of it on Sunday.

As per reports, in the first phase, Rs 10,00 was provided to each plucker and Rs 15,00 to each seasonal staff and binder. Further, all the kendu leaf pluckers and other workers will be included in the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana and the stipends will be given to their children.