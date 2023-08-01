Odisha: At least eight people died, others injured due to lightning following heavy to very heavy rainfalls in different parts of the state

Bhubaneswar: In Odisha, at least eight people died and some others injured due to lightning this afternoon following heavy to very heavy rainfalls in different parts of the state. Capital city Bhubaneswar experienced very heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunder, throwing life out of gear. The downpour was so intense that the rainwater was found flowing at knee-high in several areas for a long time.

The movement of vehicular traffic was thrown out of gear, while many houses are reported to be waterlogged for long hours. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast that the intensity of rainfall in Bhubaneswar and neighbouring Cuttack will increase in the next two days. The rainfall will take place under the influence of the well-marked low-pressure area over North Bay of Bengal which is likely to move northwestwards and concentrate into a depression during the next 12 hours.