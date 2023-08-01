‘Champaran Mutton’ in the semi-finals of the Oscars, India’s only film in the race for the award

Bringing laurels to the country the movie Champaran Mutton produced by a pupil of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune has reached to the semifinals for the prestigious Students Academy Awards category. The award is given by Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. The Director of the movie Champaran Mutton is Bihar’s Ranjan Umakrishnan and it has been made in Bajjika dialect which is chiely lingua franca of areas of Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, and Begusarai. The main actors Chandan Kumar & Falak Khan also hail from Bihar. Talking to Akashvani News Mr. Umakrishnan told the story is about a rural family who is economically devastated by Covid 19 pandemic. The mutton is used as a metaphor. He said after 40 years any Indian film has reached to the race of awards in this category, previously Vidhu Binod Chopra had claimed this feat.

The Director said in the next thirty days the finalist entries of six movies would be decided.

Mr. Ranjan Umakrishnan said in the semifinals there is a contest among 17 films and it has reached at this stage after scrutiny of 2400 films.