Odisha Tourism Roadshow Hits a High Note in Hanoi, Vietnam

Hanoi – With an objective to attract tourists from Southeast Asia, Odisha Tourism conducted its third leg of International Tourism promotional campaign with a Roadshow in Hanoi, Vietnam. The Tourism Roadshow organised in association with FICCI, witnessed more than 130 Tour and Travel Operators from Vietnam networking with Tourism Industry stakeholders of Odisha.

Engaging B2B and B2G sessions were held between the stakeholders of Vietnam and Odisha post which the inaugural session began. Director Tourism Shri Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav gave a presentation on Odisha Tourism’s initiatives towards sustainable tourism projects that has been attracting tourists from across the globe. Drawing parallels between the culture of both the regions owing to the ancient maritime trade connection between Kalinga (erstwhile Odisha) and Champa (ancient Southern Vietnam), he threw light upon various tourism products Odisha has on offer to attract tourists from Vietnam, especially the Buddhist Circuit. Highlighting Odisha’s diverse tourism offerings, he said, “This roadshow is a platform for industry stakeholders in Vietnam to network with tourism industry stakeholders from Odisha. I welcome the stakeholders of both the destinations to explore avenues for tourism promotion and aid in boosting the tourism driven economy in both the regions.”

Applauding Odisha Government for its proactive steps taken to promote tourism, Chairman of Indian Business Chamber at Vietnam (INCHAM Hanoi) Mr. Indronil Sengupta said, “This roadshow series will foster collaborations between Odisha and Vietnamese stakeholders in the tourism sectors and would enhance the marketing efforts of Odisha & Vietnam to promote the destinations to prospective tourists.”

Madam Phan Lan Tu, Chairperson, Hanoi Vietnam India Friendship Association and Ms. Rachna Srivastav, First Secretary (Consular), Embassy of India, Vietnam addressed the gathering which set the tone for a panel discussion among industry leaders from India and Vietnam. Further, the First Secretary appealed to the Vietnamese Tour Operators to develop & curate special packages for Vietnamese travellers to explore the heritage Buddhist Sites of Odisha. Mr. J.K. Mohanty, CMD, Swosti Group led the special panel discussion on the theme ‘Tourism Potential in Odisha’ which boasted of panelists from various domains representing MICE, Luxury Cruises and Houseboats, Heritage Palaces and Hospitality and Destination Management Companies.

Director Belgadia Palace Akshita Manjari Bhanj Deo, Managing Director Vikash Eco Resorts Srinivas Valluri, Secretary Odisha Tour Operators Association Yugabrata Kar, President Mayfair Hotels and Resorts Manoj Gouda and Head PMU Odisha Tourism Lokesh Kumar were the other members in the panel. Highlighting the enthusiasm showcased by the tourism industry stakeholders of Vietnam and Odisha for making the roadshow successful, OSD Tourism Ansuman Rath delivered the Vote of Thanks.

Earlier during the day, Odisha Tourism delegation led by Director Tourism Mr. Jadhav called on the Indian Ambassador to Vietnam H.E. Mr. Sandeep Arya to discuss tourism growth opportunities between Odisha & Vietnam. The Ambassador ensured full support of the Embassy in the endeavour of Odisha Tourism to promote the state’s many tourism offerings in Vietnam while making valuable suggestions towards the same.

It is pertinent to note that Odisha has risen as a premier tourist-friendly destination, garnering international acclaim and attention from travellers worldwide. Some of the significant steps taken towards enhancing the tourism offerings include strategic master planning and development of priority destinations across the State, introduction of niche tourism products such as houseboat and cruise tourism, camping, homestays, culinary tourism, etc. Besides, caravans and yachts among others are few of the tourism products to be rolled out to attract visitors.