Bhubaneswar : Speaker of Odisha assembly Bikram Keshari Arukh today administered the oath to newly elected Suryavanshi Suraj as MLA of Dhamnagar at the assembly.

Notably, On November 6, BJP candidate Suraj was elected as the Dhamnagar Legislator by defeating his nearest rival from the ruling BJD, Abanti Das by 9881 votes. The BJD candidate secured 70,470 votes while Suraj secured 80,351 votes.