Raksha Mantri Interacts with The Senior Leadership of Indian Army During Army Commanders’ Conference

New Delhi : The Army Commanders’ Conference, an apex level biannual event, is being held in New Delhi from 07 to 11 Nov 2022. During the event, Indian Army’s apex leadership is comprehensively deliberating upon all aspects of existing security scenarios and challenges for the present security apparatus. In addition, the conference is also focusing on issues pertaining to organisational restructuring, logistics, administration, human resource management, modernisation through indigenisation and induction of Niche technologies. The main highlight of the third day of the conference was the interaction of the Raksha Mantri, Shri Rajnath Singh, with the senior leadership of the Indian Army, which was preceded by a briefing the “Transformational imperatives for a future ready force” plans of the Indian Army.

The Hon’ble Raksha Mantri reasserted the faith of the billion-plus citizens in the Indian Army as one of the most trusted and inspiring organisations in the country. He highlighted the stellar role played by the Army in guarding our borders and fighting terrorism apart from providing assistance to the civil administration whenever called for. The Raksha Mantri complimented the forces for the high standard of operational preparedness and capabilities which he has always been experiencing first hand during his visits to forward areas. He commended the Army’s efforts to develop niche technologies in collaboration with civil industries, including premier educational institutions and thereby progressing towards the aim of ‘Modernisation through Indigenisation’ or ‘Atam Nirbharta’.

The Hon’ble Raksha Mantri commended the Indian Army for maintaining a high operational readiness towards ensuring security and national sovereignty and commended that “I have full faith and confidence in the Indian Army and its leadership”. He concluded by saying that we ought to be prepared for any operational contingencies and hence the operational readiness should always be at its peak level.