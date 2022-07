Bhubaneswar : The first day of Odisha Assembly monsoon session, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari tables full budget for 2022-23 financial year , allocates Rs 312 crore for the development of horticulture, Rs 112 crore for income support to farmers’ families .

Besides, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari proposes to start Jhanjabati project for irrigation in Koraput district; 12,500 tube wells to be dug up with an estimated budget of Rs 400 crore