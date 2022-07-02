Odisha : more than 20 chulhas (mud ovens) inside kitchen area of Gundicha temple vandalised by miscreants

Bhubaneswar : In a tragic incident, a day after the world famous Rath Yatra miscreants allegedly vandalised more than 20 chulhas (mud ovens) inside kitchen area of Gundicha temple today.

According to sources, District administration officials have started an investigation into the incident as this has created resentment among the devotees.

Notably, as the three deities are now on the Adapa Mandap of the Gundicha temple, the Mahaprasad is cooked on the temple premises as the main temple has been closed till the return of the Trinity.