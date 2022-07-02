OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha Health and Family Welfare department director Bijay Panigrahi says, wearing of masks will be mandatory if Covid cases rise

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, Health and Family Welfare department director Bijay Panigrahi today informed that at present the number of new Covid positives is low in Odisha but if cases rise, mask-wearing will be made mandatory.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.