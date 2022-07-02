Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, Health and Family Welfare department director Bijay Panigrahi today informed that at present the number of new Covid positives is low in Odisha but if cases rise, mask-wearing will be made mandatory.
Odisha Health and Family Welfare department director Bijay Panigrahi says, wearing of masks will be mandatory if Covid cases rise
Prev Post
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visits IIT Hyderabad, inaugurates a slew of facilities for strengthening research, innovation and entrepreneurship