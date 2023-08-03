Odisha: 8 NDRF teams, 13 ODRAF Teams & 23 Additional Fire teams deployed in 15 districts

Bhubaneswar: Eight NDRF teams, 13 ODRAF Teams & 23 Additional Fire teams deployed in 15 districts, namely Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sambalpur, Keoonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Balasore, Cuttack, Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinhgpur and Kendrapada for SAR operation informed Odisha SRC.

62 Fire & Emergency Services Teams with boats are deployed to assist dist administration for SAR (search and rescue) duties. Kendrapara- 10, Cuttack Sadar- 10, Athgarh – 8, Jagatsinghpur- 9, Khordha – 5, Nayagarh- 8 & Puri – 12.

SRC has directed to ensure 24×7 patrolling of vulnerable river embankments with support of local police and DoWR engineers, evacuation of people from low-lying areas as may be required & shifting to safe shelter buildings with light, toilet, water and food arrangements: #Odisha SRC.