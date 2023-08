Bhubaneswar: Siba Prasad Samantaray has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC).Samantaray previously worked as East Coast Railway’s Chief Project Director (Bridge Works).

He will remain with the BMRC for a period of one year. Special Secretary of Housing and Urban Department, Prasanna Kumar Sarangi has also been appointed as the General Manager (Administration) of BMRC.