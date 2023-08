Cuttack: 9 to 9.5 lakh cusecs of flood water likely to pass in river Mahanadi at Mundali by this evening. As it is peak time, tonight is crucial for us. Floodwater to reach Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Puri tomorrow. Therefore, focus is being given to low-lying areas of these 3 districts. There is risk of small to medium scale flood: Engineer In Chief (Water Resources) Bhakta Ranjan Mohanty .