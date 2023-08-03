Odisha: E-Audio Guided Tour launched at Kalabhoomi Museum

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik has launched a first-of-its-kind initiative in the region- the e-audio guided tour at Kalabhoomi Museum. He also unveiled the museum’s revamped website, an E-ticketing system & released a captivating Coffee Table Book on Kalabhoomi. It will serve as a personal companion in guiding guests through captivating narratives and providing insights into the artefacts on display.

In addition to the e-audio guided tour, the CM also unveiled the museum’s revamped website, featuring avant-garde features such as an enthralling 360 Virtual Tour, an E-ticketing system, and a curated collection of mementos from the souvenir shop designed to enhance user experience.

During the event, the Chief Minister also released a captivating Coffee Table Book, a true artistic marvel created by the renowned contemporary artist, Trotsky Marudu. The Coffee Table Book beautifully captures the essence of Odisha’s rich cultural heritage and pays tribute to the skilled artisans who have enriched the state’s legacy with their masterful creations.