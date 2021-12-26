Odisha: 20 Bangladesh nationals detained at Paradip, trawler seized

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: As many as 20 Bangladesh nationals were detained by marine police Paradip on Sunday including their fishing trawler has seized. The report said that the local fishermen were spotted a fishing trawler carrying these foreign nationals were in Paradip offshore near Nehru Bungalow, then they informed marine police. Marine corps accompanied coast guard ventured to the sea and picked up the Bangladeshi people and brought them to the police station. During interrogation, these Bangladesh people revealed that their fishing trawler had been dysfunctional in deep-sea on December 11, so they sought help from the local fishermen near Paradip coast and informed the trawler owner in Bangaldesh. After passing days the trawler owner could not respond, so they asked to launch a rescue operation, as consequence, they reached the coast on Sunday, they informed. Meanwhile, police have seized mobile phones, trawler, legal documents from Bangladesh and examining the details. [Ends]

Related