Indian Chemical Engineering Congress (CHEMCON-2021) kickstarts from today at CSIR_IMMT Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : Indian Chemical Engineering Congress (CHEMCON-2021) and the 74th Annual Session of the Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers (IIChE) kickstarts from today at CSIR- Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology, Bhubaneswar. Started from today this 5-day long CHEMCOM will be held till 30th December, 2021 in hybrid mode.This year IIChE-Bhubaneswar Regional Centre and CSIR- IMMT Bhubaneswar are organizing this event in association with the Institute of Chemical Technology-Indian Oil Odisha Campus, Bhubaneswar.

CHEMCOM 2021 was virtually inaugurated by Chief Guest Mr. Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble CM of Odisha with the virtual presence of Guest of Honour, DR. Shekhar C. Mande, Director General -CSIR and the invited guests dignitaries and participants.

Inaugurating the event Chief Guest, Mr. Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble CM of Odisha expressed his immense pleasure towards the beginning of the event. He said that “The government of Odisha will provide you the best in class and facility for growth. I wish the event grand success.”

The theme of the Conference “Sustainable Utilisation of Resources for Chemical & Mineral Sectors”, focuses on providing a forum for substantial discussion on the availability and utilization of mineral resources using the existing and emerging technologies. CHEMCON-2021 will feature a host of events, which includes memorial lectures, plenary lectures, seminars, international symposiums, panel discussions, exhibitions, etc.

While addressing the event, Guest of Honour, Dr. Shekhar C. Mande Director General, CSIR and Secretary DSIR expressed his concern towards the mass death rate in the last year due to COVID-19 pandemic. He said, “The world is staring at very different kinds of problems and if we have to be ready for the problems that are staring at us, be it climate change or future pandemics, the elegant solutions will only come if we all work together.”

The event started with the welcome address by Prof. Suddhasatwa Basu, Director, CSIR-IMMT and also the Chairman of Local Organising Committee followed by the introduction of the guests by Mr. D.P. Mishra, Vice- Chairman, National Organising Committee. Mr. C. P. GURNANI, Chairman, National Organising Committee delivered the opening remark and DR. Avijit Ghosh, Honorary Secy. IICHE briefed about the activities done by IIChE

Post Inauguration Dr. Shekhar C. Mande (DG, CSIR), Mr. S.M.Vaidya (CMD, IOCL), Dr.Santrupt Mishra (Director, Aditya Birla Chemicals), Mr. Ashwin Shroff (Chhairman, Excel Industries) addressed the invited guests and the participants present at the event.

On this occasion Dr. G. K. Roy was felicitated by DR. C. Eswaraiah, The Organising Secretary of CHEMON 2021.

PROF. M. K. Jha, President, IIChE, delivered the Presidential address followed by the vote of thanks by DR. C. Eswaraiah, Organising Secretary Collaborators for Joint International Symposia

Companies like Reliance India Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Tech Mahindra, NALCO, Excel Industries, UPL Limited, Deepak Nitrite Limited, L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited, Paradeep Phosphates Limited, IFFCO, Aarti Industries limited, The Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Co.Ltd., Transpek Silos Industry Pvt Ltd are sponsoring the event