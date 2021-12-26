MLA Muduli lays the foundation stone of model Mandi in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The Jagatsinghpur MLA and district planning committee chairman on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a model Mandi at Chatra Market yard here, the Mandi would have cost at the tune of Rs 2.60 Lakh will provide all necessary agriculture-related infrastructures and information’s to district farmers, MLA Muduli revealed. The farmers will be avail deep freezers for storage of vegetables, an ATM facility, two big godowns and basic amenities as a rest shed, toilet, and restaurant inside the Mandi. Among others Jagatsinghpur MP Rajashree Mallick, RMC president sub-collector Dharmendra Mallick, RMC officials and many farmers were present. [Ends]

Related