Odia Samaj Abu Dhabi Celebrates Utkal Dibas

Abu Dhabi : Odia Samaj Abu Dhabi (OSA) Celebrated Utkal Dibas – 2022 with pomp and splendour. The Celebration coincided the Annual Function of OSA entitled ‘UTKARSHA – 2022’. The ceremony venue historic Abu Dhabi Theater facing the serene and scenic Arabian Sea was decked up aesthetically befitting to the Grand Occasion and was wearing the Lavish look of a Mini Odisha. The entire ambience of the Theater was agog with Festive fervour. The Distinguished gathering include members and relatives of OSA, prominent Non Resident Indians, Officials of Indian Embassy and Members of Diplomatic core belonging to different Countries. The Odia Community in Abu Dhabi had a special reason to go for a massive and spirited celebration because, Utkal Dibas commemoration is taking place in offline after a gap of two years due to Corona disruption.

The Festival commenced with the lighting of ceremonial lamp by the Invited Guests. Delivering Welcome Address the President of Abu Dhabi Odia Samaj Pradeep Rath elaborated the series of charitable and social services rendered by OSA during covid period and Fani Cyclone in Odisha. Specially, Shri Rath was highly praising the active role of the members of OSA in evacuating 2000 stranded Odias safely to Odisha by 14 Chartered Flights during the advent of Pandemic. Exhibiting his astounding oratory calibre, the distinguished Guest Cine Star Kuna Tripathy eulogized the exemplary endeavours of OSA in uniting NROs at Abu Dhabi. Shri Tripathy gave a clarion call to Odia Community abroad to be Pure Odia and Proud Odia.

Attending the Festival as Guest of Honour, Eminent Journalist and Chairman of World Odisha Society (WOS) Kishore Dwibedi lauded the leading role of Odia Samaj Abu Dhabi in promoting and popularizing Brand Odisha in United Arab Emirates.