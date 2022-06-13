PUNJAB MANDI BOARD LAUNCHES SPECIAL DRIVE FOR RE-CONSTRUCTION OF BERMS ON RURAL LINK ROADS

New Delhi :With a view to provide safe commuting experience to people, the Punjab Mandi Board, with the cooperation of farmers and respective district administrations launched a special drive for the re-construction of Berms (kutcha path) on the embankment of Rural Link Roads across the state after the wheat harvesting season.

So far around 2500 Kms of Link Roads have been covered under this drive. Pertinently, the missing road berms caused a number of accidents besides causing major damage to newly carpeted roads. Due to complete absence of berms alongside several link roads the commuters were at the receiving end as it has narrowed the rural link roads thereby causing a lot of inconvenience to them.

Disclosing this here today, Chairman, Punjab Mandi Board Sarvjit Singh said that the state government led by Chief Minister Sardar Bhagwant Singh Mann has laid special emphasis on taking several measures to facilitate people and reduce road accidents. He said that as a part of it Mandi Board led this special initiative by launching a massive drive for the re-construction of berms on both sides of link roads. The Chairman said that the farmers are also wholeheartedly cooperating with the officials for this noble initiative to ensure safety of people. He expressed hoped that this step will be instrumental in reducing the incidents of road accidents happening due to narrow link roads thereby saving several precious lives. He said that major work in this regard is likely to complete before the beginning of paddy sowing season.

On the directions of Chairman, Secretary Mandi Board Ravi Bhagat issued detailed instructions to Field Engineers for the construction of Road Berms. He categorically said that any laxity in this cause is unwarranted and undesirable. Ravi Bhagat said that every officer must perform his duty zealously to complete the work in a time bound and result oriented manner.

Accordingly, the Field Engineers have taken up the task of construction of road berms and the work of providing earth filling on the berms. The work is being done mechanically by shifting the earth from vacant Agriculture land available after the harvesting of Wheat. This mechanical procedure also ensures that the level of agricultural land is not disturbed.

The entire task is being done by the Field Engineers by roping in construction Agencies under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). It is worth mentioning that at the time of overtaking, heavy vehicles ply on Kutcha Berms, which leads to damage of Berms and displacement of earth from the berms. Less width of the berms leads to early damage of roads, ingress of water in the base of Roads from Agriculture land leading to damage of road crust. This also leads to road accidents while overtaking of Vehicles.