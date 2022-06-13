OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha : Gajana Besha preparations of the holy trinity are underway for the auspicious Snana Yatra tomorrow in Puri

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar: As tomorrow is the auspicious Sana Yatra of the holy trinities, preparations are underway for the rare Gajanan Besha of the three lords  on the occasion of the holy bath tomorrow.

P.C. @SJTA_Puri

 

Image

Image

 

Image

