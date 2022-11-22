EntertainmentOdisha

Odia Feature film “Patikshaya” (Oriya) directed by Anupam Patnaik to be screened at the prestigious 53rd IFFI today

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : In a matter of pride , Odia Feature film “Patikshaya” (Oriya) directed by Anupam Patnaik will be screened at the prestigious 53rd IFFI in  Goa this evening.

Besides, the Cast & Crew will also walk on the red carpet of #IFFI53 .

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.