Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan distributes employment letters at the ‘Job Fair’ in Bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar : Newly appointed young women and men should fulfill their responsibilities and duties with determination while joining the workplace. Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, said on the occasion of distribution of employment letters during the employment fair in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, that by serving the people, there can be a change in the society.

The Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the second phase of the employment fair in the state at the local railway auditorium and distributed employment letters to 384 newly recruited young men and women. On this occasion, he said that young women should always remember their ‘path of duty’ while going to work. Let the youth present here today fulfill their highest responsibilities and duties. Martyr Laxman Naik sacrificed himself for national service. Utah Keshari Dr. Harakrishna Mahatava gave a new direction to our orthodox race. This is why we have been successful in recent times. It means that if one person takes the duty, the rights of many people are protected,” said Dharmendra Pradhan .

Assam Rifles, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, BSF, CISF, Railways, ESIC, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, IIT Bhubaneswar, Income Tax, ITBP, Postal Department, Rourkela Steel Plant, Armed Forces and State Banks have given the opportunity to the young women who have got the recruitment. The Guru’s responsibility to serve 130 crore Indians through today’s appointment has been placed in the hands of Yuvasathi. It is not a job but a privilege to serve Indians.

Expressing his gratitude to the Prime Minister for the job fair, Shri Pradhan said that the Prime Minister launched a huge job fair on October 22 with the aim of providing employment to 10 lakh youth. On this day, in the first phase, 75,000 youths from all corners of the country were simultaneously given employment letters. Similarly today, in the second phase, 71,000 young men and women have been given employment letters in 45 places of the country. In addition to this, the Prime Minister has also launched an ‘Employee Induction Module’ to provide an online orientation course to new recruits. A new atmosphere of research, innovation and entrepreneurship has been created due to the Modi government’s policy decision of self-employment in the country.

We are celebrating ‘Amrit Festival’ on the occasion of 75 years of Independence. At this time, it is our responsibility to lead the country and the state on the path of progress and to enrich our culture and tradition. A new education policy has been implemented in the country under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Provision has been made to add work experience to the National Credit Framework along with coursework in higher education. Union Minister Shri Pradhan said that the concept of Indian Digital University with priority on mother tongue will bring a major change in the education system of the country.

In the first phase of the job fair, Union Minister Shri Pradhan gave employment letters to 239 young women of the state in Bhubaneswar.

It is worth noting that on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter Great Freedom Fighter Martyr Laxman Naik, , Union Minister Pradhan paid homage to his statue in Bhubaneswar. He said that his bravery, leadership and self-sacrifice will be a blessing for the future youth.