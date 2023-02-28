Odia Edupreneur’s Chennai based IFERP begins its research journey in Peru

Bhubaneswar : Providing platform to students, teachers and Institutes to immerse themselves in the research culture, the Institute for Engineering Research and Publication (IFERP) has started its Peru chapter at the College of Engineers of Huanuco. Known for its robust scientific, academic, and industry networks throughout Asia, the Middle East, and Europe the IFERP’s Peru chapter will train more than 200 students as researchers.

Speaking on the start of its Peru journey, Rudra Bhanu Satpathy, CEO and Founder of IFERP stated, “We offer and promote knowledge through collaboration between researchers, engineers and students around the globe. The researches add value towards engineering solutions to several need based bio and non-bio infrastructural development and improvement. Adding Peru to the list means a lot not only for Latin America but also for other advanced countries as IFERP’s Peru chapter is going to be catalytic in exchange of modern human needs and research based engineering solutions between the countries. Hope with IFERP platform in place the Peru based researchers will deliver some wonders to the world.”

Speaking on the Company’s plan to bring such platforms to Odisha Rudra said, to read the need for technological advancement in Bioscience we had organised ‘4th Indo Oncology on “Cancer Care: Era of Precision’ in Bhubaneswar Last year. We will be coming up with such collaborations with Odisha based institutions in future.

To start the journey in Latin America the IFERP had organized a conference on ‘Advances of artificial intelligence in a post pandemic world’ at the College of Huanoco of Peru where A Siddth Kumar, Managing Director and Founder Technoarete Group – the mother company of IFERP was virtually present to open the conference. Representing Latin America’s research culture magister Julissa Reyes Gonzales, a native of Trujilo, and the engineer Cesar Rosas Echvarria – both professors of the Unheval Systems participated in the conference.

Aims to digitalize the entire process of innovation, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing worldwide, IFERP is a professional association devoted to the advancement of the fields of engineering, science, and technology through the funding of research activities, propagation of the latest research insights, furtherance of industry trends, and other related ventures said Mr. Subhra Jyoti Ranjan Sahoo, Chief Technology officer of the company. Some of the countries that IFERP has its presence include Iraq, Maldives, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, UAE, Australia, Japan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Ghana, and Africa.