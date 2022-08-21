OASME to celebrate 36th foundation day with ProPack Odisha-2022 and Odisha MSME Meet-2022

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly of Small and Medium Enterprises (OASME) to celebrate its 36th foundation day in unique style, where it will organize Odisha MSME Meet-2022 at Bhubaneswar. On this occasion a national level exhibition ProPack Odisha -2022 will also be organized from 25th to 28th August 2022 at Janata Maidan Exhibition Ground, Bhubaneswar.

Government of Odisha has given huge emphasis for development of packaging and food processing sector. It is one of focus area for the government. Holding this thought in mind, OASME has decided to organize ProPack Odisha-2022 exhibition which will focus mostly on packaging and food processing sector industries as there are vast opportunity and bright future waiting ahead. More than 40 industries from packaging and food processing sector of India and a multinational company from Iran will participate in the event. More than 100 SMEs from across Odisha will also participate in the exhibition.

This one of kind exhibition in Odisha will provide perfect platform to participating industries to deliberate on important issues, showcase their products and services and to connect with each other and share ideas. It aim to offer to showcase of new business and networking opportunities to the state MSMEs and also support to creation of new markets and business channels for exhibitors.

On this occasion Satwik Swain, General Secretary, OASME said that, “We are extremely delighted to announce our two special events ProPack Odisha 2022 and Odisha MSME meet-2022 go to organized in Bhubaneswar as we are proudly celebrates our 36th foundation day. These events will provide great opportunities to the MSME of Odisha to connect with national and international brand and showcase their products and services to a wide audience. We expect large numbers of visitors will to visit the exhibition. Odisha MSME meet will provide great insight about opportunities lies in this sector. Apart from SMEs from Odisha, few multinational companies and national level industry player will participate in the event.”