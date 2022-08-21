AM/NS India organises 14th Thakurani Challenger Football Tournament

Barbil : ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) under its CSR initiative has organised, 2 days the 14th Thakurani Challenger Inter-State football Tournament at Barbil in association with Nehru Sport Club, Dalki. 32 Football Clubs from Jharkhand, West-Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha participated in this tournament.

The final match was played between Barbil Football Club, Odisha and Bhuyan Football Club, Jharkhand in which Barbil Football Club won the title with 1-0. Ms. Minakshi Mahanta, MLA Champua, Mr. Laxman Mahanta Chairperson-Barbil Municipality, Mr. Pramod Mishra (Mines Manger-Thakurani) and other dignitaries were present during the award ceremony.

In line with promoting sports in the region, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India supported tournament by providing sports jersey, playground preparation, light and sound, food, logistic arrangement for players coming from other States and provided prizes such as bicycle, trophy in 18 various categories like player of the match, player of tournament, Best Goalkeeper, Best defender, Best Striker. To mark the closure of the tournament, a cultural event was organized wherein folk-dance, and music were performed by the artists.