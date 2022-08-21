Publisher - Latest Odisha News | Odisha Breaking News
New Delhi : 11,539 new COVID19 cases in India today; Active caseload at 99,879
Prev Post
AM/NS India organises 14th Thakurani Challenger Football Tournament
Next Post
More than 200.28 Crore vaccine doses provided to States/UTs
Odisha reports 287 Covid cases today
India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 209.67 Cr
More than 200.28 Crore vaccine doses provided to States/UTs
Odisha reports 459 Covid recovery today
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.