O.P. Jindal School Students makes the School Proud in X & XII CBSE Exams

Angul: The O. P. Jindal School, Angul has achieved another milestone in academic excellence. The students of the school have secured exemplary scores in the CBSE Class X & XII (Science & Commerce) Board Examinations. The toppers from XII (Science) were Sohum Sahoo (98.20%), Shruti Das (95.20%), Jahnavi Priyadarshini (95.20%,), Ashish Pradhaan (94.6%) and from XII (Commerce) it was Khushi Varma (88.20%) & Ananya Sharma (85. 20%).

Similarity in class X, the achievers were Prerna Bothra (98.8%), Abhilipsa Patnaik (98%) & Riya (96. 8%).

On this occasion the Chairman of School Management Committee & Executive Director of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. Mr. Damodar Mittal, greeted the students for their remarkable success and advised to work hard in their life to achieve their dream goals.

In addition to these top scorers the overall performance of the students also made the school proud as the school has recored 100% pass rate in all the CBSE exams.

The achievers were felicitated by the Principal, Mr. Atanu Rath in the presence of the Teachers, who have acted like proverbial pillars of strength and provided the best guidance and grooming to the students throughout the session tirelessly.

Addressing at the felicitation ceremony Mr. Atanu Rath, said “None of this could have been accomplished without the constant motivation and empowerment of the Management members who always play a proactive role in the development of the School. The Principal also thanked the Parents for their constant involvement in the teaching-learning process, without which such a feat could not have been achieved since the inception of the School. The School looks forward to more of such wonderful accomplishments and seeks the blessings of all the parents and well-wishers of the OPJSA family, added Mr. Rath.