TCS Ranked Among Top Cybersecurity Service Providers by HFS Research

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), has been ranked among the top cybersecurity service providers in a recent report published by HFS Research[1].

The report evaluated cybersecurity service providers globally across innovation, execution, voice of the customer, and OneOffice alignment criteria, to assess how well they help enterprise clients effectively improve their cybersecurity posture. Among the 15 service providers assessed, TCS was positioned number 2 in OneOffice Alignment and number 3 in Scale of Cybersecurity Business.

“TCS is making significant investments in security services aimed at addressing novel threats associated with 5G deployment, IT/ OT convergence and post quantum cryptography. We leverage our rich cross-domain expertise and contextual knowledge to tailor our solutions to customer needs, making us the preferred cybersecurity services partner to leading enterprises across the world,” said Santha Subramoni, Head, Cybersecurity Practice, TCS. “This top ranking is a reflection of our vision and strategy, ability to execute, investments in innovation and intellectual property, and the resultant market success.”

TCS empowers enterprises to lead with confidence by securing their digital estate. As the threat surface expands and cyber-attacks become more sophisticated, TCS partners with enterprises to quantify their risks and strengthen their security posture by embedding security at design, implementing a zero-trust framework, and providing 360-degree visibility and predictive intelligence to proactively defend against and respond to evolving risks, with its Cyber Defense Suite. The suite offers a comprehensive set of modular, quickly adoptable cyber security services on a platform.

TCS offers a comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity services including consulting and advisory, security-as-a-service, industry-nuanced solutions and managed security services across detection and response, identity and access management, vulnerability management, governance, risk and compliance, data privacy and protection, digital forensics and incident response, cloud security, data security, and IT/OT security services.

Its network of 12 Threat Management Centers across the UK, Ireland, Spain, US, Mexico, Australia, Japan, and India provide rapid and expert security services with the localization customers need to meet their unique business and regulatory requirements.

Ralph Diaz, Practice Leader, Cybersecurity and Horizon 3 Tech, HFS Research, said, “TCS has built deep expertise and proven delivery capabilities across most critical areas of the cybersecurity value chain. TCS has developed forward-looking services to help enterprises tackle emerging cybersecurity threats. Being ranked #2 in the OneOffice alignment category is a testament to TCS’ differentiated approach to cybersecurity, where people, intelligence, processes, and infrastructure come together as one integrated cybersecurity service offering.”