O P Jindal School Prefects Honoured at Investiture Ceremony 2022-23

Angul: O.P.Jindal School, Angul conducted the Investiture Ceremony of the senior and junior wings of the school on two days respectively conferring Student Council positions along with badges and sashes to the elected representatives.

On this occasion, Executive Director of Jindal steel & Power Mr Damodar Mittal conveyed his best wishes to the newly elected members of the School Council and encouraged them to be diligent, sincere and honest in all aspects of life. He also added that the student council has been formed for the development of the qualities of discipline, conscientiousness, sense of responsibility, respect for others and unparalleled reverence for the constitution of the country.

Gracing the occasion on 1st day, Mr Santanu Sar, Former Principal Govt. Autonomous College, Angul in his address motivated the newly elected members to discharge their responsibilities in a fair, dignified and righteous manner. Principal, O.P.Jindal School, Angul Mr Atanu Rath congratulated the students and reminded them about the four P’s of attaining success; Purpose, Plan, Preparation and Perseverance.

Former President of Secondary Education, Odisha and Former Director, SCERT, Dr. Dharanidhar Nath graced the occasion on 2nd day along with Jindal Mahila Samiti, President Mrs Anita Mittal. Mr Nath encouraged the future leaders to maintain their integrity and austerity while acting as true leaders. Mrs Anita Mittal, President, Jindal Mahila Samiti congratulated the students and motivated them to passionately pursue their responsibilities.

Principal Mr Rath has conveyed the five essential ingredients for every student’s life : ABCDE, A for Attitude, B for Believe in self, C for Creative & Confident, D for Diligent, E for Energetic and Efficient. Master Raman Raj Srivastava and Ms. P Anvesha Kiran were appointed as the Senior Secondary Head Boy and Head Girl respectively and Master Reyansh Vashistha and Ms. Sukirti Pragya Nayak were appointed as the Primary Section Head Boy and Head Girl respectively.

The young leaders then took an oath to maintain their responsibilities and stay strong to their commitments. All teachers, staff-members and parents of the elected students along with the students of classes 6 to 12 joined the programme.