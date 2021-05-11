NTPC Talcher Kaniha extends support to its Community Health Centre

Talcher: NTPC Talcher Kaniha CSR has come forward amidst the second wave of Coronavirus that has struck the country and recognised the hardships and vulnerabilities faced by the frontline health workers, and undertook to distribute a total of 300 masks, 10 nos 100ml sanitizer bottles and 5 nos 500ml sanitizer bottles to support the battle of the Kaniha Community Health Centre as the foremost defence to curb the rising covid cases in nearby villages.

This activity was conducted whilst following all the covid-19 protocols, including regular use of sanitizer and following social distancing norms.

The Kaniha CHC frontline health workers welcomed this initiative and showed immense gratitude towards NTPC.