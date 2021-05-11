Srimandir  sevayats to be vaccinated ahead of Ratha Jatra

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, state government announces that ahead of Ratha Jatra in Puri all sevayats of Srimandir will be vaccinated on a priority basis, giving a nod to an appeal made by Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) earlier.

Besides, keeping in view the efficient Covid management among families of Sevayats of the Srimandir, a high level meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra and was attended by he Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department, SJTA Chief Administrator, Director NHM, DMET Odisha, Collector Puri, and other senior officials.