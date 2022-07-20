  NTPC signs MoU with Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy for cooperation in renewable energy

Mumbai: India’s largest integrated energy company, NTPC signed a MoU with MASEN (Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy) for cooperation in renewable energy sector during the 17th CII EXIM Conclave on India Africa Growth Partnership held in New Delhi from 19th-20th July 2022.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Mr. Mohamed Maliki, Honourable Ambassador of Morocco to India, Shri Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, Director (Projects), NTPC Ltd, and Ambassador of His Majesty the King of Morocco to the Republic of India.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Rachid Bayed, Executive Director (Operations) and acting Director of Development, MASEN, and Shri Narinder Mohan Gupta, Chief General Manager and Head of International Business from NTPC Limited.

The MoU signing function was part of the session titled “Collaboration for Energy Security and Harnessing Alternative Sources”. The session was held in the august presence of H.E. Mr. Abdoulle Jobe, Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Republic of The Gambia, H.E. Shri Ajay Mathur, Director General, International Solar Alliance, and Shri Puneet Kundal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. Mr. Rachid Bayed and Shri Narinder Mohan Gupta also attended the session. Dr. Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit, Joint Secretary (West Asia & North Africa), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India also attended the session.

The MOU between NTPC Ltd. and Masen which are pioneers in the field of renewable energy generation promises to usher in joint development of utility scale projects based on renewable energy in Africa. Through this cooperation, it is intended to support services for capacity building, share experience, know-how and expertise in the areas of mutual interest especially in the field of Research and Development. The cooperation may witness NTPC and Masen exploring common development opportunities of renewable energy power projects in other African Countries.