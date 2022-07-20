JSPL launches Mobile Cold Drinking Water and School Bus Services at Kasia Iron Mine Region

Barbil: Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) launched a mobile cold drinking water van and school bus services in the villages around Kasia Iron Mine region today, on 19th July 2022. The services were inaugurated by Head of Kasia Iron Mine, Mr. Ajit Patra by cutting of ribbons. Sarpanch of Serenda Mrs. Sasmita Sidhu and Sarapanch of Bhadrasahi Mrs. Pramila Naik flag off the two special vehicles. JSP’s Barbil Unit CSR Head Mr. Vargil Lakra, Local PRI members and officers of JSP were also present on the occasion.

JSPL Foundation, the CSR arm of JSP has been promoting quality education amongst the tribal and rural students in and around its operational villages. The school bus will benefit the school going students across Bhadrasahi and Serenda Gram Panchayats. The students can easily reach and get back from school. The initiative is expected to help in minimizing the school absenteeism and dropout rates.

The drinking water van will help the local villages availing clean drinking water. The dedicated van is having capacity of 1200 litre. The vehicle will move to various villages and provide chilled drinking water.

Local PRI representatives appreciated JSP launching of these two services.

JSPL Foundation has been ensuring supply of clean and safe drinking water to more than 2 million rural people across the country through Deep Tube Wells, Over Head Tanks, Water ATMS and Chilled drinking water vans.