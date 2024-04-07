NTPC Sets Target of 40 MMT Coal Production from Captive Mines in FY25  

Mumbai : NTPC, India’s leading integrated power company, has set a target of 40 Million Metric Tons (MMT) of coal production from its captive mines for the fiscal FY’25. The ambitious target will help NTPC achieve significant growth of 17% of captive coal production compared to the previous fiscal.

This will fulfill over 15% of coal requirement through captive mines in FY25, thereby strengthening fuel security for the power major.

The company achieved an impressive coal despatch of 34.15 MMT and Coal production stood at 34.38 MMT by the end of 31st March 2024.

This outstanding performance reflects NTPC’s relentless commitment to enhancing coal production from its captive mines and ensuring efficient supply to meet the nation’s energy needs.

To achieve sustained growth in coal production, NTPC has implemented a range of strategies and technologies. These include the adoption of rigorous safety measures, improved mine planning, equipment automation, workforce training, and the implementation of continuous monitoring and analysis systems. These initiatives have played a vital role in optimizing operations, enhancing productivity, and ensuring the safety of the workforce.

NTPC remains committed to delivering reliable and sustainable power to the nation. This remarkable growth in coal production and despatch is a testament to NTPC’s dedication to operational excellence and its contribution to meeting India’s energy demands. The company will continue to explore innovative technologies and sustainable practices to further enhance its performance and support the nation’s energy goals.